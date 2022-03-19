Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kanye West’s Grammys performance axed due to ‘concerning online behavior’

While West will no longer be performing, the rapper’s 2021 album 'Donda' has been nominated for five awards.

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West will no longer be hitting the 2022 Grammys stage, as a rep for the artist has confirmed that his performance has been pulled due to his "concerning online behavior."

Variety confirmed the news shortly after West’s "Eazy" collaborator, rapper The Game, took to social media in a rant defending the multi-hyphenate as he faces scrutiny for harassing estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, cyberbullying Pete Davidson and using a racial slur while addressing "The Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah.

This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. 

This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming," The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, shared via Instagram Friday night.

KANYE WEST'S ‘EAZY’ VIDEO SEES CARTOON VERSION OF KIM KARDASHIAN'S BF PETE DAVIDSON BURIED ALIVE: ‘DISTURBING’

"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions," the MC hypothesized.

In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. 

In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

"Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole," the Compton, Calif. native went on. "I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair."

KANYE WEST SUSPENDED FROM INSTAGRAM FOR 24 HOURS

While West will no longer be performing, the rapper’s 2021 album "Donda" has been nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

News of his cancelled performance comes days after one critic began a petition to have Ye dropped as a headliner for this year’s Coachella Music Festival.

Trending