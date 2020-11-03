Kanye West announces Yeezy Christian academy: ‘Dear future, I still believe in you’

Kanye West released the first trailer showcasing his Yeezy Christian Academy (YCA) last week.

The video features his daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 4, as well as his nephew Mason Disick, 10, and niece Penelope Disick, 8, wearing blue YCA T-shirts.

In the trailer, the children said, “Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families.”

“In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let's lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!” the kids say at the end of the video.

KANYE WEST REACTS TO JENNIFER ANISTON TELLING VOTERS NOT TO VOTE FOR HIM

In the video, there appeared to be a blue graffiti wall, a piano, toys and a skate ramp for the children.

In September, West, 43, said he would start a school based on the “founding pillars” of faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity.

It’s unclear if the YCA is a certified educational program or how enrollment works.

KANYE WEST TELLS JOE ROGAN THAT HE WAS INSPIRED BY GOD TO BE THE 'LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD'

A press release obtained by Page Six called it West’s “latest initiative for education.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His YCA announcement comes on the heels of West's final pleas for fans to write him on the ballot as a 2020 presidential candidate.