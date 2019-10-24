Kanye West on finding faith during 2016 hospitalization: I’m ‘now a son of God’

Kanye West is a changed man.

The self-proclaimed “greatest human artist of all time” previewed his long-awaited album “Jesus Is King,” as well as his complementary film of the same name in front of hundreds of fans at the Forum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday.

The listening party saw West in his natural element as his energy surrounding his latest album release permeated the room while he took in the music and visuals with his eager fans.

But, West’s album rollout didn’t stop there. On Thursday, the “Jesus Walks” emcee opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 about his newfound faith and the hold it now has on his life.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West began in the preview clip. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

West went on to explain to the radio host that he used his 2016 hospitalization -- where he was reportedly treated for temporary psychosis and sleep deprivation -- as a means of pulling himself out of the funk he was in.

“The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital,” said West. “One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses and a person came to my house that wasn’t a Christian and told me come over, and 30 minutes later I was in handcuffs headed to the hospital.”

The father-of-four said that he thinks had it not been for this unnamed individual paying him a visit, he might not be alive today.

“Now this person very well may have saved my life because when you’re in an episode you could jump off the side of a balcony you can stab your eye out you can do a lot of things when you’re ramped up like that, but one of the things that people do now is they try to discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment,” he added.

In January, West began leading Sunday Service, a gospel-rap group that performs every Sunday in various locations. From Wyoming to Georgia, West, alongside a group of musicians, partake in worship of Jesus through gospel music.

West acts as a preacher throughout the performances.

"I've seen him work miracles in my life," West proclaimed in a September Sunday Service event in Georgia.

West had spent ample time in Wyoming over the course of the last three years where he worked on his entire “Ye” album and held the listening party on-site, which was reminiscent of a large bonfire pep rally. It was also three years ago that West revealed he was $53 million in debt while asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a $1 billion investment.

West has since turned his fortunes around, with Forbes ranking the rapper as the third highest-paid celebrity in July, noting he built a $1 billion empire through his brand Yeezy.

“Jesus Is King” is slated to be released on Friday, Oct. 25.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.