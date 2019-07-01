Expand / Collapse search
Kaley Cuoco
Published

'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco to star in new streaming drama 'The Flight Attendant'

By Jeremy Nifras | Fox News
Kaley Cuoco: What to know

Did you know that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco was an avid horseback rider and has been a trainer since she was 15 years old? Check out a few more fast facts and some things you need to know about Kaley Cuoco.

Following the last episode of "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco has already found a new home on television.

In a huge deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the actress signed onto an exclusive, multi-year agreement that entails a leading role in the upcoming drama "The Flight Attendant," which will be available exclusively on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.

The series, based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, sees Cuoco as the titular flight attendant who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a murder mystery. She'll also serve as the series' executive producer, along with longtime television producer and "Love, Simon" director Greg Berlanti.

In an official statement, Cuoco expressed gratitude towards her longtime home at Warner Bros, calling it her "home away from home." She later added, "I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They’re stuck with me now!"

Financial details of Cuoco's deal with the company have not yet been announced.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Kaley Cuoco attends the series finale party for CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This comes after Cuoco earned huge checks while working on the final season of "The Big Bang Theory," where she reportedly was earning up to $1 million per episode. Cuoco, along with her other "Big Bang Theory" co-stars, regularly appeared on lists of highest-paid TV actors and actresses.

"The Flight Attendant" is scheduled for release on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service in 2020.