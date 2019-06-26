Kaley Cuoco gets cupping and scraping therapy, leaving her 'absolutely wrecked'

Sometimes self-care doesn't always feel so caring.

In a series of wince-inducing videos on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, actress Kaley Cuoco showcased herself undergoing cupping and scraping therapy, following an intense workout.

"The Big Bang Theory" star filmed herself receiving scraping therapy from her "angel" Flory, who used a jade gua sha, a Chinese healing tool that scrapes the skin to improve circulation. According to Healthline. The treatment is typically used to treat chronic pain.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco wrote in one post. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

During her treatment, Cuoco went on to question what was happening to her.

"What are you doing to me. Explain what horrific things you’re doing to me," Cuoco demanded.

"I’m doing gua sha,” Flory replied. "Your fascia is intense and tight, and I need to remove it... your nerves and your ligaments get better."

Later, Cuoco posted footage of Flory performing cupping therapy on her legs, which is another Chinese therapy method used to create suction, in order to help ease pain or induce relaxation.

When the cups were placed on her legs, Cuoco exclaimed in discomfort. "I mean, that is just ridiculous," she said. "Oh my goodness gracious. Oh my gosh."

Once the treatment ended, Cuoco said she was "absolutely wrecked," and spoke to fans about her reaction to the ancient healing methods.

"I don’t even know how to function right now,” she confessed, sitting in her car.

Cuoco, who underwent shoulder surgery last year, later added she now prioritizes taking care of her body, claiming she would "crumble" otherwise. She also urged fans to look after their own bodies.

"I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she admitted. "I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. If I don’t take care of it, I’m going to crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you."