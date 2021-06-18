Kaitlyn Bristowe hits back at critic who called her appearance 'different': 'So sick' of the comments

Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is done hearing the Twitter choir chastise her looks.

"So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus," Bristowe tweeted on Thursday after someone posted that her face is "busted."

The 35-year-old — who joined Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" as a co-host with fellow alum Tayshia Adams — also hit back at an internet critic who suggested her appearance was "different."

"Can anyone tell me what’s different about @kaitlynbristowe look? I can’t put my finger on it #TheBachelorette," the Twitter user posted, to which Bristowe replied: "6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight."

She later said in a Twitter video, "Let me clarify brow lift because I’m having a chuckle over here, clearly by myself. Brow lift, I didn’t go under the knife, all my friends are like, ‘What?’ No, I just got Botox to lift the brows."

Bristowe, 35, has been part of Bachelor Nation since 2015, when she first competed on Chris Soules’ season of "The Bachelor." Later that year, she was named the Season 11 star of "The Bachelorette."

A Bristowe fan also pointed out Thursday that much has changed for the star, namely her personal life.

"Don’t forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark," the Twitter user said, prompting an "Amen" from Bristowe.

Bristowe, who got engaged to Shawn Booth on her "Bachelorette" season, split from the personal trainer in late 2018. In January the following year, she had moved on to former "Bachelorette" contestant Jason Tartick, who had competed on Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018.

Tartick, 32, and Bristowe announced their engagement in May, less than a year after she was crowned the Season 29 champion of "Dancing With the Stars."