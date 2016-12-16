Justin Bieber Writes Breakup Song that May Have Been Inspired by Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber's love saga continues after the “Beauty and a Beat” singer wrote a new song for his on-again, off-again squeeze Selena Gomez.

The news comes days after both Bieber and SelGo performed Justin Timberlake’s popular breakup tune, “Cry Me a River,” at separate concerts.

Now, Us Weekly magazine is reporting that Bieber has a new song titled “Nothing Like Us,” which is in his new album “Believe Acoustic,” out for sale on Tuesday.

"It tells the whole story about how he broke up with her, she begged him to take her back, and then he decided he was done for good," an insider tells the entertainment publication.

"This is his answer to Selena."

Gomez and Bieber dated for two years before splitting back in November of last year, getting back together, and then breaking up again during their New Year’s Eve celebration in Mexico.

The magazine says that the song implies that the Biebs did really love SelGo but could not deal with the ‘she loves me, she loves me not’ back and forth.

Gave you everything

Everything I had to give

Girl, why would you push me away

Lost in confusion, Like an illusion

You know I'm used to making your day

That's in the past now

We didn't last now

Guess that this is meant to be

Then Bieber goes on to say: "There's nothing like us / There's nothing like you and me together through the storm."

