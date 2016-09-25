Justin Bieber nearly attacked in club

Justin Bieber was nearly attacked in a German club.

The Canadian crooner was in Munich for his Purpose World Tour and hanging out at a club called Heart.

According to Rob Shuter of naughtygossip.com the pop star was trying to make his way through a crowd when he accidentally bumped into a man, who lunged at him.

Luckily the "Sorry" singer's pal John Shahidi was there and protectively stepped in to take care of the situation, while a brunette wearing a German barmaid costume led Bieber to safety.

Bieber continues his European tour next week with stops in Finland and Sweden.