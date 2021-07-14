Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jussie Smollett
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Jussie Smollett maintains innocence as he heads into court on renewed charges

The 'Empire' actor claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in January of 2019

By Tyler McCarthy , Matt Finn | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence on his way into court in Chicago on Wednesday where he faces renewed charges over his alleged 2019 hate-crime incident. 

Smollett told Fox News that he is innocent while entering the court, referring to the proceedings he was about to participate in as a "dog and pony show." 

The disgraced former "Empire" actor was re-charged with six counts of felony misconduct for allegedly lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack he claims was perpetrated against him. He arrived in court on Wednesday where a judge will hear both sides of the case.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT SUES CITY OF CHICAGO FOR MALICIOUS PROSECUTION

Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence in a statement to Fox News before entering court in Chicago.

Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence in a statement to Fox News before entering court in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton File)

Smollett, who is Black and gay, told police at the time of the alleged attack that two masked men attacked him as he was walking home in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2019. He said they made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing, and that at least one of his attackers was a White man who told him he was in "MAGA country," a reference to former President Trump’s campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

However, brothers Abel and Ola Osundario came forward soon after and told police that the actor had paid them $3,500 to jump him on a Chicago street in an effort to raise his profile because he was unhappy with his role on "Empire." The two brothers were associated with the Fox drama, which is how Smollett was familiar with them.

However, the actor has said several times that Abel and Ola are not telling the truth. He previously sought to get the second wave of charges thrown out based on their testimony. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The charges over the January 2019 incident were initially dropped by the Cook Country State’s Attorney’s office only to be renewed after a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing him of lying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the new indictment.

On Our Radar