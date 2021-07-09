Julianne Hough stuns in white cutout swimsuit on summer vacation

Actress Julianne Hough stunned in a white cutout swimsuit during her vacation in Italy.

The 32-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" alum was photographed while taking selfies of herself on a boat ride.

Hough has been putting her dancer's body on display while on her summer vacation.

The star was previously spotted wearing a silver-printed two piece while enjoying time with family and friends on a yacht.

JULIANNE HOUGH SHOWS OFF TONED BODY IN TEENY TINY BIKINI

Hough previously vacationed in Costa Rica about six weeks ago. During that trip, the "DWTS" alum also wore tiny bikinis along with a cover-up, that didn't cover much up.

JULIANNE HOUGH IS A ‘DEEPLY DIFFERENT PERSON’ NOW THAN WHEN SHE MARRIED EX BROOKS LAICH IN 2017: REPORT

"Feelin’ fancy and free in this sage green ‘cover’ up… not that it’s covering much," the singer captioned a series of photos of herself on the trip.

"When do you feel the most free?" she went on to ask her followers. "It’s definitely when I’m dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hough's vacations come after she filed for divorce from NHL star Brooks Laich. Hough and Laich married in 2017, two years after the couple began dating. Before she filed for divorce from Laich, Hough revealed she is "not straight" during an interview published in Women's Health.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She later clarified her comments in an interview with People, saying, "I’ve never been a fan of labels…I don’t identify that way and so, for me, it’s just about love… I just want every human to feel that way. That, like, they are perfect and beautiful and who they are is enough and, just, I love people. I love love, I love people, and I just want everybody to feel that."