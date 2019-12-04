Gabrielle Union has 'productive' meeting with NBC over 'AGT' exit, prompts investigation

Gabrielle Union had a five-hour meeting with NBC over her "America's Got Talent" exit, and she called the sit-down "productive."

"We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday," the actress, 47, tweeted on Wednesday. "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a representative for NBC said that "the initial conversation was candid and productive."

"While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution," NBC added.

The meeting follows a Variety report that Union submitted complaints about an alleged "toxic culture" on the set of "AGT." Union reportedly cited an offensive joke made by guest judge Jay Leno as an example, asking that it be reported to human resources, though it allegedly never was.

In addition, sources also told the outlet that Union was allegedly told that some of her often-changing hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience.

While Union has yet to clarify whether she was fired or left on her own accord, her husband Dwayne Wade alleged in a tweet that she was, in fact, fired.

"...When I got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!?," he said on Twitter on Friday. "I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Julianne Hough, who also departed the show, has also spoken out, denying that she left because of a "toxic culture."

"...I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it’s shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively… do that. And so that’s all I really have to say about that,” the 31-year-old dancer said on People Now.