Judge Judy Sheindlin lands new courtroom show: 'Over the moon'

Judge Judy Sheindlin will be presiding over a new courtroom.

According to a press release obtained by Fox News, the TV personality announced Thursday she is teaming up with IMDb TV and Amazon Studios to create a new legal series, temporarily titled the "Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project."

It will stream exclusively in the U.S. on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, and highlight Sheindlin's no-nonsense style and focus on a "new array of cases, litigants and judgments."

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” said Sheindlin, 78.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, said that Sheindlin is a "TV icon and visionary" who has maintained her audience for decades.

The Emmy-winner is "without a doubt, is the very best in the business," they said.

"For over two decades our honor, Judge Judy, has dominated broadcast television. Now America’s Judge will continue to reach her millions of fans through IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service,” added Scott Koondel, CEO of Sox Entertainment, Inc. “I'm thrilled to help with the transition of this entertainment phenom from over-the-air to over-the-top television.”

Sheindlin's long-running syndicated reality courtroom program “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021 but reruns will continue to be shown through CBS' two-year deal with affiliate stations. "Judge Judy" originally premiered in 1996.

Sheindlin pulls in roughly $47 million annually for hosting "Judge Judy" and producing "Hot Bench," a courtroom show that debuted in 2014 according to Forbes'. She has a reported $440 million net worth.

With Judge Judy, IMDb is ramping up its streaming offerings. A home for movies and classic TV series such as “Spenser: For Hire” and “Lost,” starting Nov. 13, the original spy thriller “Alex Rider” based on Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling books joins the series offerings. In 2021 a reboot of the TNT series “Leverage” will join the IMDb line-up.

The service can be seen via the IMDb app or on a personal computer via the IMDb TV web page or on the IMDb TV channel on Amazon’s Fire TV devices.