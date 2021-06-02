Judge Judy jabs CBS after network ‘disrespected’ her show ‘Hot Bench’: ‘You were wrong’

Judge Judy Sheindlin didn’t take too kindly to CBS putting her other court show on backburner channels in favor of the daytime talk program the "Drew Barrymore Show" and joked that the network will be kicking themselves after making such a move.

The esteemed judge – whose real name is Judy Sheindlin – spoke with the Wall Street Journal about her historic 25-year run in which her courtroom series "Judge Judy" was the top first-run show in all of syndicated TV.

However, Sheindlin created another courtroom series titled, "Hot Bench," which features judges Tanya Acker, Patricia Dimango and Michael Corriero ruling on cases in a similar manner Sheindlin is known for with brash retorts and witty anecdotes.

It was this show that the reported $440 million-dollar woman said was mishandled by CBS bigwigs who apparently sent "Hot Bench" to the throws of their other secondary channels in favor of the newly syndicated "Drew Barrymore Show" in September.

"You disrespected my creation," Sheindlin told the publication of the court show that reportedly beat out Barrymore in the ratings with an average of 2.3 million viewers compared to Barrymore's 719,000 this season.

"You were wrong," the gavel thumper maintained. "Not only in disrespecting my creation, but your gamble in what you put in its place."

It wasn’t all thinly-veiled shots from Sheindlin as the Emmy-winner let out a laugh and quipped that while she and CBS "had a nice marriage," their public split is "going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce."

CBS Media Ventures President Steve LoCascio touted Sheildlin in a statement to the newspaper.

"We have had an incredibly successful relationship with Judy over the last 25 years," he said. "It has been an honor representing her show, and just like there has never been another Oprah, there will never be another Judge Judy."

"Judge Judy" will now take her IP to a new platform, Amazon’s streaming service IMDb TV.

She recently touched on how she was able to negotiate her exorbitant salaries in the past by sliding a sealed envelope which contained her desired number across the table to a CBS executive, movie-style – but quipped that her negotiations with CEO Jeff Bezos weren’t as serious.

"Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret," Sheindlin – who earned a reported $47 million per season – said.

She added: "It's been out there for a long time – not by me, but it got out there and had its own life. So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue."

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.