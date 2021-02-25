Judge Judy dealt a setback in her $22 million legal battle over show's profits

Judge Judy Sheindlin was dealt a setback in her legal battle against a man she believes is falsely profiting off her long-running courtroom series.

In August, the popular TV jurist sued Richard Lawrence and his Rebel Entertainment Partners after he had previously sued CBS’ Big Ticket Entertainment in a dispute over series profits and then again sued the company and Sheindlin personally over library sale profits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Entertainment Partners is the successor-in-interest to the agency that originally packaged "Judge Judy" and is therefore set to profit off of the show. However, the judge argues that Lawrence didn’t really package the show because he did not represent her, but rather two non-writing producers, Kaye Switzer and Sandi Spreckman, who originally suggested she take her judge career over to TV. Therefore, she argues that he is not entitled to the $22 million in fees he’s collected from the show.

However, Sheindlin was dealt a small blow to her case on Wednesday when Lawrence’s attorneys filed a demurrer to the complaint arguing that the TV judge lacked standing to challenge the validity of their client’s contract because she was not a party to it. In addition, they noted that her suit is outside the statute of limitations.

WHAT IS JUDGE JUDY’S NET WORTH?

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. agreed and sustained the demurrer with leave to amend. As a result, she now has 30 days to amend her complaint to something that she does indeed have standing on.

Neither representatives for Sheindlin nor Lawrence immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

In a statement provided to Deadline, however, her attorneys noted that they do not see this as a crippling ruling for their case.

JUDGE JUDY SHEINDLIN LANDS NEW COURTROOM SHOW: 'OVER THE MOON'

"This is simply a procedural issue with the Court to clarify our claims by allowing us to file an amended Complaint," Todd Eagan of Lavely & Singer told the outlet.

"The court declined to dismiss the claims, and in making its ruling today the court assumed that all of the facts pled in the complaint are true – and they are true," he added. "It is not disputed that Richard Lawrence received over $20 million in packaging fees even though he did not represent a package and has caused significant damage to Judy Sheindlin by his wrongful conduct."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lawrence’s attorney, Bryan Freedman of Freedman + Taitelman, told the outlet that his client is willing to sue the TV judge if she continues with her legal actions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On August 19th, on behalf of Mr. Lawrence, we stated that Judy had no legal standing and her case would be dismissed," he said. "As the court made very clear today, that was a true statement. If Judy tries to continue with this case our client will seek sanctions and sue her for malicious prosecution. This was never a real lawsuit, only an attempt to insult an honorable man, and Judy knows that."