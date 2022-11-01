Judge Judy celebrates 80th birthday with 'idyllic' Bahamas getaway: 'One could not have a better birthday'

Judge Judy Sheindlin is celebrating a major milestone: the star turned 80 on Oct. 21.

To celebrate, Sheindlin flew her family to Musha Cay, an island in the Bahamas. Her husband, Judge Jerry, and 23 other guests were reportedly on the trip.

The island boasts white-sand beaches, crystal clear water and lots of tropical activities.

"One could not have a better birthday than surrounded by the people you love who love you in an idyllic and unspoiled place," Sheindlin told Fox News Digital of her birthday getaway.

As Sheindlin celebrates 80 years, here's a look back at her career over the years.

Law degree

Judge Judy has been a household name for decades. Before she made her debut on the TV screen, she attended Washington College of Law where she first became a corporate lawyer.

She later became a family courts prosecutor before she was appointed a criminal court judge in 1982 by New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Television debut

In 1993, the Los Angeles Times wrote a piece highlighting Sheindlin, which prompted an interview on "60 Minutes."

The media coverage led Sheindlin to more opportunities, which resulted in her retirement from family law after 25 years of practice.

In 1996, she published her first book, "Don't Pee on My Leg and Tell Me It's Raining."

‘Judy Judge’ debut

Also in 1996, Sheindlin launched her hit show, "Judge Judy." She was known for her smart remarks in court that led the show to be the highest-rated court program every season.

"I was hoping we would have a three- or four-year run and that my husband and I would be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment one block off the beach in Florida as a retirement place," she told People in 2021.

"We were civil servants. We had five kids that were all educated, most went to graduate school. We tried to see to it they weren't burdened with a lot of debt."

‘Judge Judy' earns great success

"Judge Judy" ran for 25 seasons, with the final episode airing in July 2021.

Sheindlin's earnings reportedly reached $47 million per year, which made her one of the highest-earning people on television.

In 2014, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The following year, Sheindlin received a mention in the "Guinness World Records" book for the longest-serving judge or arbiter in a courtroom-themed program.

End of an era

In March 2020, Sheindlin announced that her show was going off the air after 25 seasons.

In May of the same year, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Amy Poehler at the Emmy Awards.

"Judge Judy" won three Emmy Awards during the show's run. First in 2013, then in 2016 and 2017.

On to something new

Shortly after "Judge Judy" went off the air, Sheindlin began production on her new program, Amazon's IMDb TV "Judy Justice."

In 2021, she told the Hollywood Reporter that she's "not tired" at all and does not see a reason to retire from television.

"I don't play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn how to play mahjong, chess or checkers. I know what I like to do," Sheindlin told the outlet. "Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?"

Season 2 of "Judy Justice" premieres on Nov. 7 on Amazon Freevee.

As of October 2021, Forbes estimated Sheindlin to be worth $460 million.