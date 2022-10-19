Judge Judy offers advice to granddaughter Sarah Rose as she takes on family legal legacy: 'Do the right thing'

Judge Judy Sheindlin gave a few words of wisdom from her 50 years of expertise to her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, ahead of the second season of their Amazon Studios show, "Judy Justice."

During a sit-down chat on Wednesday's episode of "Good Morning America," the television icon said her job hasn't been difficult but that Rose has a lot to live up to when it comes to keeping up the family name.

"It's been sort of easy. I grew up with, you do the right thing, the right thing happens [and] take responsibility," she said.

Sheindlin ended her 25-season stint on CBS in 2021 and moved her arbitration-based reality courtroom show, "Judy Justice," to Amazon Studios. The new streaming program earned her the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding legal/courtroom program in its first season and was renewed for a second season in March.

"Things don't function anymore," the judge added. "I've found in the family court that the dysfunction that I saw had not been resolved, and despite the fact that billions of dollars were spent on trying to find remediation and just the right therapy and just the right social service, it didn't get better. Today is just another example of it."

Judy added, "I just stay in my own little world, I say, 'This is right and this is wrong.' If you tell the truth, you don't have to have a good memory. Try to keep good friends and keep your enemies closer until you find out you can annihilate them."

Sarah Rose, who graduated from New York Law School, serves as the law clerk on the new Amazon Studios show.

Sheindlin, who is worth an estimated $440 million due to the massively successful courtroom program, spoke at the commencement ceremony and also was on hand to give Rose her diploma.

"It was surreal to have my grandmother be the first speaker for the first graduation [since the pandemic] due to COVID, just to have my classmates excited about the moment and then for me personally was just over the moon that she was there — and being able to give me my degree was really special — it was a great legacy moment for me," Rose said.

With their evolving roles working together in the courtroom, Rose admitted "it's been great" to see a blend of new practices and old at the bench.

"Not only are we trying to give the audience a takeaway and a real legal lesson from the case, but I think it shows that different generations, we think differently. We have different morals, different standards," Rose said.

"And I think that healthy discourse between the two, being able to air that and show that. I hope that showing the disagreements in a healthy way — I think it's great."

"You can agree to disagree and still like each other," the TV judge added.