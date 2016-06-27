Judge in 'no hurry' to determine Prince's heir in $300 million estate case

A Minnesota judge handling Prince's estate says he's in no hurry to decide who can get a slice of the superstar's fortune.

Prince died of an accidental overdose in April and no will has been found. A sister and at least five half-siblings have laid claim to an estate estimated to be worth up to $300 million. Several other people have claimed ties to the performer, too.

Nearly two dozen attorneys appeared in court Monday for a hearing to determine the methodology for who may qualify as an heir.

Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide says it will take a while to make those decisions. And he says he may forward the questions about determining parentage to a higher court for legal guidance, drawing out the process even longer.

The judge has barred video and audio coverage. Bremer Trust says the potential heirs don't want to have "their sensitive family histories ... broadcast to the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.