Jude Law and Sienna Miller Break Up Again

Jude Law and Sienna Miller have split for the second time.

"I can confirm that Jude Law and Sienna Miller are no longer in a relationship," Law's rep said in a statement.

Further details were not provided, but People reports that the break-up occurred several weeks ago.

Law, 38, and Miller, 29, started dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of Alfie and got engaged on Christmas in 2004. They broke up in 2006 after Law admitted that he had cheated on the actress with his children's nanny. They reconciled in 2009.

