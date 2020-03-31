Judd Apatow: McConnell should be prosecuted for coronavirus 'lies'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his colleagues "murderers" on Tuesday, saying they should be held criminally responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think @senatemajldr and all of these politicians should be prosecuted when this is done for the lies which cost thousands of deaths,” Apatow said on Twitter in response to McConnell's comments that the Democratic-led impeachment effort against Trump diverted the federal government's attention from the emerging outbreak.

"He knows Trump is a con man who lied to everyone to delay bad news and that led to thousands of additional deaths,” Apatow added. “They are all murderers.”

McConnell blamed Democrats for pushing forward with the impeachment of Trump in January, which distracted the Trump administration as the virus began rapidly spreading around the world.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” McConnell said during a radio interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

McConnell gave credit to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., for paying attention to the severity of the outbreak at a time when the Senate as a whole was occupied.

"He was first, and I think Tom was right on the mark. And it came up while we were tied down on the impeachment trial," McConnell said on the radio program. "And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything every day was all about impeachment. But Tom figured this out early, and he was absolutely right."

Trump has come under heavy criticism for downplaying the severity of the pandemic and for shortages of testing kits and much-needed medical equipment in hospitals across the United States.

Nationwide, more than 184,000 people in the U.S. have contracted the virus, including nearly 3,800 deaths.

