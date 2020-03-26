Expand / Collapse search
McConnell admonishes Pelosi over coronavirus aid bill: 'I wish she'd turn off those political talking points'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell details the COVID-19 relief bill on 'The Story.'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Thursday over her rhetoric regarding the coronavirus aid bill passed unanimously by the Senate Wednesday evening.

"I wish Nancy would turn off all those political talking points," McConnell told "The Story" of Pelosi after she characterized provisions aimed at helping corporations whose budgets have been stunted by the sudden economic shutdown as a corporate handout.

"An awful lot of Americans work for big companies, so we didn't want to exclude the employees simply because of the size of their employer," McConnell told host Martha MacCallum. "She knows better than that."

He added that he hopes Pelosi's political rhetoric "comforts" House Democrats enough that they take up the Senate bill in good faith and pass it quickly.

The Senate passed the bill late Wednesday after rejecting an amendment by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., meant to correct what he called a "drafting error" on the amount of unemployment payouts to be received by laid-off workers.

McConnell praised his Senate colleagues for quickly engineering the $2 trillion coronavirus aid compromise.

"It came together in less than a week which is a very challenging thing to do in Congress," he said.