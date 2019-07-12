Joy Behar says Alex Acosta can now defend R. Kelly: 'He has the skill set'

"The View" host Joy Behar tore into Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Friday's episode, joking that his retirement would allow him to move onto to defending another alleged sex offender.

"He's kind of free to defend R.Kelly now, isn't he?" Behar asked, referring to the singer arrested Thursday on child pornography and other charges. "He has the skill set."

Co-host Meghan McCain seemed slightly disturbed, remarking, "Oh God..." When Behar asked McCain if she was too rough, McCain didn't respond.

"The View" hosts have been critical of Acosta, calling for his resignation amid news that Jeffrey Epstein faced an indictment on sex trafficking charges. Acosta has been accused of giving Epstein a "sweetheart" plea deal in 2008 when he was a U.S. attorney in Miami, Florida.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, for example, accused Acosta of allowing "new victims to be victimized." Acosta announced his resignation on Friday morning while appearing alongside President Donald Trump.

"Over the last week, I've seen a lot of coverage about the Department of Labor," Acosta said, noting news headlines have been focusing on the Epstein scandal -- "I do not think it is right and fair to this administration's Labor Department to have Epstein as the focus rather than the incredible economy that we have today."

"And so I called the President this morning. I told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside," he added.

Co-host Ana Navarro said that she hoped Acosta's resignation wouldn't be the end of his legal troubles. "He needs to be held accountable and we need answers," she said.

President Trump, on Twitter, praised Acosta and called out the way the press treated him.

"Alex Acosta informed me this morning that he felt the constant drumbeat of press about a prosecution which took place under his watch more than 12 years ago was bad for the Administration, which he so strongly believes in, and he graciously tendered his resignation," he said. According to Trump, Acosta's deputy, Pat Pizzella, will replace him.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.