R. Kelly arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges in Chicago, report says

R. Kelly, the 52-year-old R&B singer, was arrested Thursday on federal sex crime charges in Chicago and is expected to be brought to New York, a report said.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer pleaded not guilty in June to 11 sex-related charges, including four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which would carry a maximum 30-year prison term.

New York's WNBC-TV, which broke the story, cited two law enforcement sources. The station reported that more details on the federal charges are expected Friday. Kelly was reportedly arrested by New York Police Department detectives and Department of Homeland Security agents.

Emails from Fox News to the NYPD and DHS were not immediately returned.