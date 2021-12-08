Expand / Collapse search
In Court
Published

Josh Duggar child pornography trial: Jury begins deliberations

Associated Press
A federal jury in Arkansas has begun deliberations in the trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The jury began its deliberations at midday Wednesday, a week after the trial began in northwest Arkansas.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts if convicted. He was featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Duggar was charged in April after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace.

Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the work computer, noting that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or laptop.

Duggar, pictured here with his wife Anna, was charged in April after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

But federal prosecutors showed jurors detailed logs showing, minute by minute, the activity on Duggar’s computer that alternated between him sending personal messages, downloading child porn and saving pictures of notes.

Duggar was featured on TLC's ‘19 Kids and Counting,’ which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Duggar was featured on TLC's ‘19 Kids and Counting,’ which was pulled in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Duggar’s trial is happening as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

