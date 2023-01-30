Jonas Brothers on Walk of Fame star, joke about their kids following in footsteps: 'Who's paying for therapy?'

The Jonas Brothers couldn't be more grateful to their family, friends and fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas spoke with Fox News Digital after getting their very own star on the famous sidewalk, with Nick saying "it's a really special day." All three acknowledged the gravity of the moment, emphasizing the role their fans played in getting them to this point, with Kevin saying the accomplishment is "a testament to our fans."

"We wouldn't have been here without them, and the support of our friends and family that are here as well. You know what, we got it! We did it mom!" Kevin said.

"I think sharing today with our fans and our family is really what it's all about," Nick explained. "We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little overwhelmed with emotion, trying not to let it show. It's hard not to be when there's just so much warmth and joy out here. It's a really special day."

Joe added, "It's an amazing honor, and to share it with so many familiar faces that have walked with us through our career thus far, and of course the fans — it's just the best."

Monday's ceremony marked the first public appearance Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made with their 12-month-old daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022. Up until the ceremony, the couple have been very private about their daughter, often covering her face with emojis when posting her on social media.

During their individual speeches accepting the honor, Nick took a moment to acknowledge Malti and Priyanka, saying he is happy his daughter can forever come back to this spot and see the legacy he left behind.

"To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie," he said, stopping to say, Hi, baby," before adding, "I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, and their two daughters were also in attendance, as well as actress Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe.

Turner and Joe's two children, however, were not in the audience as the two have committed to keeping them out of the public eye until they feel the time is right.

When asked by Fox News Digital, if their kids will follow in their famous fathers' entertainment footsteps, Nick replied, "Who knows" if that's something they want to do, adding that "they've got time to figure that out." Kevin agreed.

"Who's paying for therapy?" Joe teased.