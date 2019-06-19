Television host Jon Taffer moves from rescuing bars to rescuing marriages

What do bars and marriages have in common? More than you might expect, according to television host Jon Taffer.

Taffer recently announced that his new show, "Marriage Rescue," was actually an easy evolution from his previous series "Bar Rescue," in which he helped failing bar proprietors reinvigorate their businesses. Many of the bar owners he consulted with on the first show were couples, he said, and producers found that he had a unique talent for improving the health of not just the business, but the marriages as well.

"If I couldn't help their marriage, I couldn't help their business because of the resentment, as partners in the business the way they acted, it destroyed the business," Taffer told "Fox & Friends" hosts on Tuesday.

The relationship between the couples and their businesses was "fascinating," Taffer said, and the network, Paramount, decided it was a "logical progression" to create another show in which Taffer serves as a relationship consultant.

In "Marriage Rescue," the host takes 12 couples to Puerto Rico and takes them on a number of activities meant to challenge their relationships and forge a deeper connection. To avoid what Taffer called the "island factor," in which couples might be distracted by the beauty of the tropical surroundings and forget about their problems, the host said he took an "aggressive approach" which he found successful.

"I keep them in separate rooms. There is no intimacy while we are on this trip. This is all hard work," he said. "There's no makeup, and I send them on these activities that are intense. I might make you jump out of an airplane," Taffer continued.

The result was an observation of real change where it really matters, Taffer said. He began to see their body language and facial expressions change when the couples interacted with each other, which was a signal of real improvement he noticed from his time doing "Bar Rescue."

Highlighting the psychological practice of Gestalt therapy, Taffer said that the opportunity allowed the couples to look deeply inside themselves to analyze how they are standing in their own way.

"When people see themselves as who they truly are and don't like it, that's when you start to change," he said.

At its core, Taffer said, saving a failing business and saving a failing marriage isn't so different.

"I try to save a dream in bar rescue. Marriage is the biggest dream of all," he said.