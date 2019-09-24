'Joker' movie will not be played at theater where Aurora, Colo., shooting took place: report

The movie theater where the Aurora, Colo., mass shooting took place will not show the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix film, “Joker.”

James Holmes fired shots inside a theater during a 2012 showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” -- about the Joker's archnemesis, Batman -- killing 12 and injuring several others. At the time, there were reports, since disproved, that Holmes referred to himself as the Joker.

Now, though, with that alleged connection hanging in the air and Phoenix bringing the comic book villain to the big screen once again, the remodeled theater will reportedly not play the film for customers.

A Century Aurora and XD theater employee explained to The Hollywood Reporter that it is not showing the movie when it comes out on Oct. 4. A representative for Cinemark, the franchise behind the theater, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, there are no advance ticket sales or showtimes listed on the website for the theater.

Five family members of people killed or injured in the Aurora shooting recently sent a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. In it, they voiced concerns about sympathetic portrayals of villains and asked the studio to help end gun violence.

“We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe," read the letter, obtained by TMZ.

“Since the federal government has failed to pass reforms that raise the standard for gun ownership in America, large companies like Warner Brothers have a responsibility to act. We certainly hope that you do.”

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Phoenix previously walked out of an interview after being asked if his new film, offering a version of the hyperviolent villain's rise, will “inspire violence.” However, he addressed the issue in an interview with IGN.

“Well, I think that, for most of us, you're able to tell the difference between right and wrong. And those that aren't are capable of interpreting anything in the way that they may want to,” he said. “People misinterpret lyrics from songs. They misinterpret passages from books. So I don't think it's the responsibility of a filmmaker to teach the audience morality or the difference between right or wrong. I mean, to me, I think that that's obvious.”