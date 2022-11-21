Jojo Siwa criticizes Candace Cameron Bure for 'sh---y' traditional marriage comments: 'That's f---ed up'

Jojo Siwa likely won't be speaking to Candace Cameron Bure "ever again" after the actress' comments on traditional marriage went viral.

Bure made headlines following an interview with the Wall Street Journal in which she said she'd be focusing on showing "traditional marriage" as the Chief Creative Officer for Great American Family.

Siwa originally reacted to the news via Instagram, calling Bure's comments "rude and hurtful."

"As I'm getting older, I'm starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have," Siwa told People magazine Sunday night at Elton John's concert at Dodger Stadium.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant admitted she's learning she has "a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better."

"I think that's a really cool position to be in," Siwa added. "I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."

This isn't the first time Siwa has had issues with Bure . The dancer chose Bure as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met while participating in a TikTok trend. The two talked and put the past behind them. However, after her reaction, Siwa said she has not talked to Bure.

"We have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," she told People magazine.

"That's what's f---ed up," Siwa continued. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh---y."

Bure directly responded to the backlash she received across social media.

"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in the Wall Street Journal," Bure said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies . But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised," Bure added. "We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us."

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you."

Siwa encouraged Bure to sit down and have a conversation with president and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis.

"That's what I would want Candace to do," Siwa said. "I would want her to have a conversation with GLAAD. Because even though I am educated, GLAAD is such an incredible organization. Sarah is a genius when it comes to the gay community. And I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs."

