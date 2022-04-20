Johnny Depp recounts infamous defecation incident in court: ‘I could only laugh’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

In court on Wednesday, Depp detailed the infamous defecation incident that shocked the world nearly five years ago.

After another blow up with his then-wife Heard on her 30th Birthday, Johnny Depp said he fled their Los Angeles home.

He planned to return to pick up a few items while Heard was at Coachella in 2016 -- but his security warned him against it and showed him a photograph of their marital bed.

"On my side of the bed was human fecal matter," he recalled. "I laughed. It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh."

Depp has previously accused Heard or one of her friends of pooping in the bed. But Heard has denied it, blaming the feces on her teacup Yorkies.

"I lived with those dogs for many years," Depp said. "That did not come from a dog. It just didn't."

Since Depp took the stand, he has made several accusations toward his ex-wife, including that in 2015, she hurled a vodka bottle at him, which ultimately severed the tip of his finger.

The pair were in Australia, where Depp was filming "Pirates of the Caribbean," and had a vicious fight in 2015 over a postnuptial agreement he had asked Heard to sign, he told jurors.

The request sent Heard into rage, and she pelted him with continuous insults, he said. After she relented, he snuck downstairs and broke his sobriety by slamming a few shots of vodka. The actress caught him and went berserk, chucking the massive bottle at him. It shattered on his hand, which was resting on the side of the bar, he alleged.

"What I felt was heat. I felt heat and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand," Depp recalled. "I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been severed. I was looking directly at my bones sticking out."

Heard's lower lip trembled and she looked as though she was on the verge of tears during her ex-husband's testimony.

The "London Fields" actress has denied slicing off the tip of Depp's finger and previously claimed that he had brutally beaten her on the trip.

Depp had to have his finger reconstructed.

Both Depp’s private nurse and his doctor gave testimony in court relating to this incident. Depp also claimed after his fingertip was severed, Heard put a cigarrete out on his face.

"Ms. Heard had taken my cigarette from the ashtray and stomped it out in my face," Depp recalled, as his lawyers showed the panel gory photos of his injuries.

Depp said he used what remained of his middle right finger to scrawl messages on the wall.

"In the midst of being in a nervous breakdown, I started to write in my own blood on the walls," he testified. "Little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that [Heard] told me, lies that I had caught her in."

Heard has denied injuring Depp's finger and previously accused him of viciously attacking her on the trip.