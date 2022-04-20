Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip: Actor recalls bloody incident in first-hand account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The actor, 58, told jurors on Wednesday that Heard hurled a bottle of vodka at him, which severed the tip of his finger.

The pair were in Australia, where Depp was filming "Pirates of the Caribbean," and had a vicious fight in 2015 over a postnuptial agreement he had asked Heard to sign, he told jurors.

The request sent Heard into rage, and she pelted him with continuous insults, he said. After she relented, he snuck downstairs and broke his sobriety by slamming a few shots of vodka. The actress caught him and went berserk, chucking the massive bottle at him. It shattered on his hand, which was resting on the side of the bar, he alleged.

"What I felt was heat. I felt heat and I felt as if something was dripping down my hand," Depp recalled. "I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been severed. I was looking directly at my bones sticking out."

Heard's lower lip trembled and she looked as though she was on the verge of tears during her ex-husband's testimony.

The "London Fields" actress has denied slicing off the tip of Depp's finger and previously claimed that he had brutally beaten her on the trip.

Depp had to have his finger reconstructed.

Depp's private nurse's testimony

Depp’s private nurse, Debbie Lloyd, recalled the incident in court on Monday. Lloyd was with the couple in Australia in March 2015 and was there to help treat Depp’s opioid addiction.

"I remember looking for his finger in the downstairs area," Lloyd said in a video that was pre-recorded and played for the jurors. "The house was a mess."

Llyod recalled when she arrived at the house where Depp was staying while filming "Pirates of the Caribbean", the home was "a mess" with a ruined TV and writing on the walls.

Depp’s private nurse detailed that the house manager ultimately recovered his severed fingertip, which was taken to the hospital. She recalled hearing "different stories from people" who shared what led to the physical altercation.

"I have heard that Amber threw a bottle of vodka at him," Lloyd said. "I have heard that he had slammed it with a phone."

Heard has denied the allegation that she threw a bottle of vodka at her ex-husband.

Depp's doctor's testimony

Depp’s former doctor, David Kipper, gave testimony on Monday, which added a bit of confusion to the timeline of events.

In a previously recorded testimony, Kipper said he arrived at the house where Depp was staying immediately after his fingertip was severed. He recalled seeing broken glass throughout the house but noted he didn’t see any blood on the glass.

Depp’s doctor testified that Depp told him at the hospital in Australia that he cut his own finger with a knife. The doctor didn’t mention anything about broken glass in his report.

A text message between Depp and Kipper was presented in which the actor said, "I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!! JD."

More than a week went by before Depp reached out to Kipper again and said, "Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny."

After the severed finger

Depp told jurors Wednesday that after Amber Heard hurled a vodka bottle at him, severing the top digit of his finger, she put out a cigarette on his face.

"Ms. Heard had taken my cigarette from the ashtray and stomped it out in my face," Depp recalled, as his lawyers showed the panel gory photos of his injuries.

Depp said he used what remained of his middle right finger to scrawl messages on the wall.

"In the midst of being in a nervous breakdown, I started to write in my own blood on the walls," he testified. "Little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that [Heard] told me, lies that I had caught her in."

Heard has denied injuring Depp's finger and previously accused him of viciously attacking her on the trip.