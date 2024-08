John Stamos was very close to becoming a member of the Church of Scientology when he was 17, but his personality got in the way.

During a recent "Friends in High Places" podcast episode, Stamos admitted that a "hot girl" and John Travolta were the reasons he was interested in joining the church in the first place.

"With me, I was in an acting class and there was a hot girl [who] said to me, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class],’" Stamos said.

"I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go.’ So, I went and it was the Scientology building," he continued.

Stamos said he first became infatuated with Travolta after watching "Grease."

"I was just f---ing around so much, they said, ‘Get out [and] get going.’ They just kicked me out." — John Stamos

"Seeing ['Grease'] was like, ‘I wanna be that,'" Stamos said. "I wanted to be John Travolta, I still do. Well, minus the whatever it is that they do."

Travolta has been a member of the Church of Scientology since 1975.

Once Stamos arrived at the Scientology building, he was introduced to the church's "E-Meter" device. Per their website, it's "a calibrated device used for measuring extremely low voltages and psyche, the human soul, spirit or mind."

The "Full House" alum immediately started messing around with the device and even pretended to use it as a phone.

"I was doing a ‘Peabody and Sherman’ [impression] and they didn’t like that," Stamos admitted. "Then, I was just f---ing around so much, they said, ‘Get out [and] get going.’ They just kicked me out."

The podcast host Matt Friend chimed in on the conversation and said Stamos was "too annoying" to be a member of the church and he agreed.

"That’s pretty bad, I must have been terrible," Stamos said.

In his 2023 memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos detailed his time with the Church of Scientology.

"I’m walking to my car and Mia runs out and hands me my workbooks," Stamos wrote, per US Weekly. "‘Hey, you forgot these.’ She adds an extra book, the size of a brick, to my stack. ‘Start with this one,’ she says, smiling. ‘I think it will open your eyes to some amazing things.’"

Although at one point Stamos was intrigued by the church, he quickly learned that it was "creepy as f---."

"[One man] begins to question me about committing crimes, asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or [founder] L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange sex inquiries," Stamos said. "The Wayback Machine needle jumps in the corner, and Mia looks disappointed. Apparently, I’m not Scientology material. Darn it."

Stamos' representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology.