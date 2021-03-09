John Oliver's advice to Meghan Markle about royal family goes viral again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked audiences with their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview about Royal family life.

The couple detailed how they suffered both mentally and emotionally for years which forced them to step back as senior members and move to America, something John Oliver predicted back in 2018.

A clip of the British comedian/political commentator appearing on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Late Show" is making the rounds online and he accurately describes the Royal family dynamic.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this in the last minute," he said. "I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

"I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job," Oliver described. "That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her."

His comments have gone viral given what Meghan and Harry discussed with Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex said she suffered from suicidal ideation at her lowest point and reached out to the Royal family for help, which they declined.

Meghan also revealed there were discussions happening behind the scenes about what color Archie's skin would be given she is half Black.

She even said that she, Harry, and Archie were not provided the proper security to ensure their safety and that the "institution" would repeatedly not condemn the racist tabloid stories.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and it was recently confirmed that they would lose their royal patronages and honorary military titles.