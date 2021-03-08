Meghan Markle compares her racist tabloid coverage to Kate Middleton's rude headlines

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss why they stepped back from their role as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both admitted that the unchecked racism in the U.K. tabloids and alleged lack of support from the royal family were the two major driving forces behind their decision.

One example was how Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife, was written about versus the headline and stories about Meghan.

"Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, while I imagine that was really hard and I do... this is not the same and if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude & racist are not the same," Meghan explained in a new clip that aired Monday on "CBS This Morning."

Meghan also described how Kate was given a press team to help handle negative stories while she and Harry didn't receive the same treatment.

Harry also described a moment at an event when someone told him not to go up against the British press.

"One of the people at that dinner said to me, ‘Please don’t. Please don’t do this with the media.’ They will destroy your life. This person is friends with a lot of the editors. So I said, ‘Just elaborate by what you mean by that?’ He said, ‘You need to understand the U.K. is very bigoted.’ I stopped and I said, ‘The U.K. is not bigoted. The U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?’" he explained.

"He goes, ‘No, the U.K. is bigoted.’ And I said, ‘I completely disagree.’ But unfortunately, if the source of the information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society," Harry added.

Harry pointed out that the biased treatment of Meghan was obvious to so many except his family.

"There's a lot of people who have seen [the treatment of Meghan] for what it was... a lot of people. It's talked about across the world yet the very people that don't want to see it, or can't see it, choose not to see it," he said.

The son of Princess Diana confessed "it's been really hard" since he left "because I’m part of the system with [my family], I always have been, but I am very aware of this, that my brother can’t leave that system, but I have."

He called the dynamic between the press and the family "toxic" and said he tried to "help [my family] see what has happened [to Meghan]."

Winfrey asked if an apology from his family for their lack of support would help and he responded, "Yes, that would make a huge difference."

Previously in the interview, Meghan addressed her alleged feud with her sister-in-law that stemmed from a rumor reported in 2018 that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of her wedding to Harry.

Meghan told Oprah that "the reverse happened" but stated that the alleged beef between them that made for such media fodder was quickly squashed.

She added that an apology from Middleton was swift and accepted.

"It was a really hard week of the wedding," Meghan explained. "And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

Markle concluded her thoughts on the matter by noting that the real issue she took with the incident was the way in which the media seemed keen to present a "hero and a villain" dichotomy between them.

