John Oliver ‘honored’ in Connecticut: Mayor names sewer plant after him

Comedian John Oliver has long used his “Last Week Tonight” platform to mock government agencies and public officials. Now the tables have turned.

Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury, Conn., says the city has decided to name a local sewer plant after the British-born comedian after Oliver mocked Danbury on his Aug. 16 show.

Boughton, in a Facebook post Saturday, said a sewer plant seemed the perfect fit for an Oliver tribute.

STEPHEN COLBERT COMPARES POLITICAL IDEOLOGY OF BIDEN, HARRIS TO 'ROCKEFELLER REPUBLICANS'

“Why? Because it’s full of (bleep) like you,” the mayor says in the post, which includes a mock-up of a green road sign saying “John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.”

On the show, Oliver rattled off a series of jokes about Danbury as part of a segment about racial disparities on juries in some Connecticut towns, The New York Post reported.

“If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because — and this is true — f--- Danbury,” Oliver said.

The host then mentioned some Danbury landmarks, such as its “charming railway museum” and its “historic Hearthstone Castle” — before saying “Danbury Connecticut can eat my whole a—,” the Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” Oliver continued. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry. And if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver — children included — f--- you.”

In his video, Boughton gets in one final zinger at Oliver, after alluding to a 2017 segment in which Oliver previously mocked the city for making a video in hopes of luring Amazon jobs there, the Post reported.

“And, oh by the way,” the mayor says, “we did get Amazon here in Danbury.”