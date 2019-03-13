Joe Giudice to be transferred to ICE custody after prison release, officials say

Joe Giudice will be transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after he is released from prison.

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, ICE officials confirmed that the agency will "assume custody" of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star once he finishes serving his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania.

According to People magazine, Giudice is expected to be released on Thursday.

"ICE expects the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution to honor our detainer. ICE will assume custody of Mr. Giudice upon his release from Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution," the statement read. "For operational security, ICE does not discuss specific transfer arrangements.

"As standard practice, ICE, through its Criminal Alien Program (CAP) works with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to identify foreign-born nationals who are amenable to removal," the statement continued. "These aliens are placed in removal proceedings while serving their criminal sentences in order to reduce ICE detention costs and expedite removals once BOP transfers are completed."

Giudice will reportedly be transferred to an immigration detention center, where he will remain indefinitely as he awaits his deportation ruling, a source told People.

In October, a judge ordered Giudice to return to his native Italy at the end of his prison term. He filed an appeal in November, but a decision has not been made yet, per the magazine.

Giudice's wife, Teresa — who served an 11-month sentence herself for the same crimes — previously opened up about her husband's deportation ruling, stating that officials are trying to “make an example” out of Joe.

“He’s a strong guy and he’s just — again, we’re just doing the best we can,” Teresa told the news outlet in November. “You just got to just deal with it, you know?”

“They did make an example out of us,” Teresa added about the court ruling.

“They know we’re going to fight it. They know mommy is doing everything she can,” she said, referring to the couple’s four daughters. “They know I’m doing everything I can. So that’s it. That’s all I can do.”

A rep for Giudice did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.