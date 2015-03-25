Joan Rivers defends Alec Baldwin in explicit rant

Alec Baldwin has Joan Rivers in his corner.

Hours after news broke that MSNBC had canceled Baldwin's short-lived talk show, Up Late, in light of the controversy surrounding his latest alleged use of a homophobic slur, Rivers defended the actor's comments to TMZ.com.

"Everybody just relax," Rivers said to the camera, before going on an explicit rant with epithets directed at several races and sexualities, including Chinese, African Americans and homosexuals. Check out the shocking video below.

[Warning: Contains profanity]:

What do you think of Rivers' rant?

