Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

Joan Rivers defends Alec Baldwin in explicit rant

By | TVGuide
Jan 25, 2010: Comedian Joan Rivers arrives for the premiere of the documentary "Joan Rivers - A Piece Of Work" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Jan 25, 2010: Comedian Joan Rivers arrives for the premiere of the documentary "Joan Rivers - A Piece Of Work" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Reuters)

Alec Baldwin has Joan Rivers in his corner.

Hours after news broke that MSNBC had canceled Baldwin's short-lived talk show, Up Late, in light of the controversy surrounding his latest alleged use of a homophobic slur, Rivers defended the actor's comments to TMZ.com.

Alec Baldwin's MSNBC show officially over

"Everybody just relax," Rivers said to the camera, before going on an explicit rant with epithets directed at several races and sexualities, including Chinese, African Americans and homosexuals. Check out the shocking video below.

[Warning: Contains profanity]:

What do you think of Rivers' rant?

