Jim Carrey’s Mussolini painting starts Twitter feud with dictator’s granddaughter

The granddaughter of World War II-era Italian dictator Benito Mussolini declared a war of her own — on Jim Carrey.

Alessandra Mussolini on Sunday blasted the comic actor as a “bastard” for drawing a picture showing the 1945 public execution of her grandfather and one of his mistresses, Clara Petacci.

“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” the “Dumb and Dumber” actor and frequent political cartoonist wrote on Twitter.

In response, Mussolini — a 56-year-old member of the Italian Parliament — tweeted out images of controversial moments in US history that she appears to think would be more appropriate for Carrey to depict.

They included the story of Rosa Parks, an image of Native-American leaders standing in front of Mount Rushmore and an atom bomb mushroom cloud.

She also went after Carrey for his drawings of President Trump, writing, “President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper.”

