'Wild N Out's' Jessie Woo sparks outrage after Whitney Houston joke

Jessie Woo did not live up to her last name after a Whitney Houston joke sparked national outcry.

The singer and comedian is one of the newest members on "Wild N Out's" 16th season. In one of the show's improvisational comedic segments, entitled, "Outgoing Message," cast members and guests must imitate an outgoing voicemail of a celebrity.

For Jessie Woo, she was tasked with impersonating the late Whitney Houston. Woo began by singing a rendition of Houston's "I Will Always Love You." The first 10 seconds of her segment was well received with applause for her vocal ability. From there, it took an unpleasant turn.

She sings, "And I…. I'm dead."

The jaw-dropping joke left live audience and fellow cast members astonished. Even "Wild N Out" creator Nick Cannon blurted out, "Y'all all going to hell."

She took to both Twitter and Instagram to respond to the backlash.

In a video pick up by TheShaderoom, Woo begins by saying, "The show is called ‘Wild N Out. When you watch the show over the year, the men on the show get to come on the show and say the wildest things - the most disrespectful things and it's still considered comedy."

She continues in her admiration for the cast members' ability to push comedic boundaries throughout each of its 16 seasons.

"I've always liked that because I'm somebody who… I love… I f--king love dark humor."

Many users took to TheShaderoom comment section to express both support and disgust.

"People still joke about Whitney and Bobby being on crack til this day, so what's the big deal???" exclaimed one user.

"How is making fun of death funny?" another questioned.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 after drowning caused by effects of drug use.