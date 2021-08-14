Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Titans' star Vincent Kartheiser investigated for allegations of misconduct on set: source

Actor is also known for playing Pete Campbell on 'Mad Men'

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Vincent Kartheiser was at the center of two investigations into possible misconduct for his behavior on the set of "Titans."

The 42-year-old star of the HBO Max series has been investigated and interviewed by the Warner Bros. Television Labor Relations department on two separate occasions during filming of Season 3, a source tells Fox News. 

According to the source, the studio first received a complaint about Kartheiser's alleged "sophomoric" behavior, prompting the studio to take swift action by counseling him on appropriate behavior. At the time, the complaint was not enough to warrant the star's firing.

The studio then received a second complaint "weeks later," said the source. The Warner Bros. department again investigated the parties involved and Fox is told there were accountability measures put in place, including a representative assigned to monitor what happens on set.

Vincent Kartheiser is best known for his role as Pete Campbell in ‘Mad Men.’ (VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Representatives for Warner Bros. Television declined to comment when reached by Fox News.

The source added that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both investigations were conducted remotely as Burbank, California investigators were unable to travel to the set in Canada.

Kartheiser, who is married to Alexis Bledel, plays Dr. Jonathan Crane (also known as Scarecrow) on the superhero series.

A rep for Kartheiser did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, but a spokesperson for the actor denied the claims to Deadline, which first reported the accusations.

Vincent Kartheiser is married to ‘Gilmore Girls’ alum Alexis Bledel. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Warner Bros. investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives," the rep said.

Kartheiser is also known for playing Pete Campbell on "Mad Men."

