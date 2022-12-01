Jessie James Decker jokes husband Eric's abs are 'fake' in shirtless snap following Photoshop accusations

She turned the page on her own trolls.

Jessie James Decker showed off husband Eric's incredible physique with a shirtless snap of the former NFL wide receiver shared to her Instagram stories.

Eric stood in their kitchen wearing sweatpants and holding a glass bottle of milk. Jessie James simply wrote across the image, "Santa says drink your milk."

Clearly making note of the online criticism she received earlier in the week from anonymous users claiming Decker altered images of her own children to make them look more athletic, Jessie James added a note below his torso, "These are fake abs."

Just three days ago, Jessie James addressed accusations that she photoshopped abs onto her children for social media. Jessie James and Eric share Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr. 7, and Forrest, 4.

"Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not," she captioned a video of her three children enjoying their time off from school.

The little ones are equally as fit as their parents, prompting a few Instagram followers to call out Decker for possibly altering the images.

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is 'weird'? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out," she wrote.

"Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better."

Decker added, "I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert."

