Jessie J slams body shamers commenting on her postpartum figure 3 months after giving birth

Jessie J clapped back at people commenting on the way her body looks after giving birth nearly three months ago.

The English singer, 35, welcomed her first child in May – a baby boy.

"Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,'" Jessie wrote on her Instagram story. "My reply is… ‘I don’t want to go back. That body is gone. I want to go forward. I'm getting my body forward.'"

She added, "That's the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowdddddy!"

The "Price Tag" singer has been outspoken about her postpartum journey on social media.

Roughly three weeks ago, Jessie shared a video showcasing her workout after her doctor cleared the musician for "gentle exercise."

"Got my 6 week sign off from my doc to do some ‘gentle exercise’ if I want to… So I’ve been jogging to the fridge for 2 weeks," Jessie joked on Instagram.

"But working out has always been a mental support as well as physical for me," she continued. "So happy to be back with a low impact SLOW and NO PRESSURE work out combined with a rare and needed date night with my man. We didn’t coordinate on purpose. Very Mum and Dad of us tho."

Jessie also wrote about squeezing her "side rolls" when she's "stressed" while sharing a video of herself styling her hair.

Jessie announced she was expecting her first child in January. "I decided to have a baby on my own," Jessie shared at the time. "Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

However, the "Flashlight" singer revealed she is currently in a relationship with her son's father in June. It's unclear when Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie began their romance.

Jessie was previously linked to actor Channing Tatum. The two dated for a year, split up and briefly reunited before calling it quits for good in 2020.

The musician previously suffered a miscarriage in 2021.

