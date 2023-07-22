'Jersey Shore's' Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi opens up about 'scary' weight struggles, slams 'a--hole' body-shamers

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi opened up about her past struggles with weight and body image in a viral TikTok video.

The 35-year-old television personality also slammed online critics, who she implored to "stop commenting about people's bodies" in a three-minute clip that she shared on Wednesday.

"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women, everybody—it's an issue. And it's called weight," Snooki began her video.

She continued, "I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school—not great. Wasn't eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight."

"I wanted to be size 0 and so skinny and fit in the jeans," Snooki added. "But, oh, my God, I was so sad and, like, not eating, no energy."

On a 2010 episode of "Jersey Shore" Snooki revealed that she had struggled with an eating disorder in high school and admitted that her weight had plunged to 80 pounds at one point.

In her TikTok video, the reality star said that her issues continued until she was cast on Jersey Shore at the age of 21 in 2009.

"I wasn't working out but I was like, you know what? I'm going to enjoy my life," Snooki remembered. "Enjoy it with like not worrying about what I'm eating, and I can only eat at this time and only eat this many calories. No girl, I enjoyed myself. I said, you know what, 21 years old. I'm going on a reality TV show, how freaking cool. I'm just gonna enjoy myself."

The mother of three recalled that though she gained weight while starring on the hit MTV show, she felt like she was "always confident in my skin, no matter what size I was."

"I could be a size 0, size 5, size 8, and I was like okay, because no matter what size I was, I'm confident," Snooki explained. "I know that I'm beautiful, I'm amazing, no matter what size I am."

Snooki went on to say that "everyone fluctuates with their weight" before venting her frustration at body-shamers.

"Who are you to call people pigs and fat and disgusting? And your body looks terrible? Like, no, this is an education for you," she said heatedly. "If you think those things, which I'm sure a lot of people have opinions—everyone has an opinion about everybody—you want to judge people's looks, people's bodies?"

"Do it in the own comfort of your a--hole mind, or just like call somebody," Snooki added. "Call your a--hole friend to gossip about somebody's weight. But don't comment it on the internet."

The "Dancing With The Stars" alum cautioned that "people are sensitive" especially those that have struggled with eating disorders and had "trouble" with body image in the past.

"And they finally are starting to love themselves and then, oh my God, they gained 5 pounds. 'You're a fat pig.' 'You're disgusting.' ‘You gained weight.’ ‘Wow, what happened to you?’ she said, imitating comments made by trolls.

Snooki continued, "That's not okay because you could put people in a hole again after they finally got out of it."

"So, this video is for everyone out there. Stop commenting on people's weight. It doesn't matter," the "Snooki & Jwoww" alum said. "It doesn't matter if you gain 10 pounds, 5 pounds, or if you lost 20 pounds. Who the f--- cares? As long as you're a good person and you feel good in your own body. Who cares! So, stop commenting on people's bodies. It's not nice."

"Please! I love you. Be kind to each other," Snooki concluded.