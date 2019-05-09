Jessie J points out her misspelled tattoo in sultry bikini photo

Jessie J showed some skin in a new bikini shot on Thursday and took a feisty tone when noting that her visible tattoo included a spelling error.

The “Bang Bang” singer rocked a strapless two-piece bathing suit in the sultry snap, which revealed a tattoo near her hip.

The ink, which she got done as a teenager, is of her own song lyrics, she noted on Instagram.

“Yes my tattoo says... ‘don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars.’ Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong. Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18. Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose,” she wrote.

The songstress also explained that her misspelled tattoo is why she wears high-waisted clothing before taking the offensive approach in regards to some of her physical assets.

“And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday,” she wrote. “Don’t @ me. K bye.”