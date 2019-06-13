Jessie J hasn’t 'given up' on having kids despite infertility diagnosis: 'I believe in miracles'

Hope is not lost on British singer Jessie J.

The “Bang Bang” singer this week said she still has hope for having children despite receiving an infertility diagnosis roughly five years ago.

“I’ve always been someone that’s open and honest. Four, four-and-a-half, five years ago, I was diagnosed with this disease, which is making it harder. I was told I can’t have children, but I don’t believe it. I believe in miracles. I haven’t given up,” she said on the Heart Breakfast radio podcast on Monday, per People.

Since receiving the diagnosis in 2014, the singer, 31, also revealed she’s made numerous lifestyle changes.

“Over the last four years, I’ve changed my diet. I changed the way I live; I’ve done a lot of self-work. I am still in the process of it,” she added.

This wasn’t the first time the singer, who is dating actor Channing Tatum, has been open about her infertility struggle.

In November 2018, during a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Jessie J discussed her diagnosis. The emotional speech came just before she sang her song “Four Letter Word,” which, according to People, is about her health struggle.

“I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of the millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this. It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard,” she said on stage at the time, according to Metro. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

Tatum, who was present at the time the “Domino” singer opened up on stage, later posted a sweet tribute to Jessie J on Instagram.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he captioned the post at the time.