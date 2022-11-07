Jessica Simpson speaks out over fans' concern from new video, reveals she's been sober for 5 years

Jessica Simpson responded to fans' concerns after the singer shared a Pottery Barn video ad that went viral last week.

On Sunday, Simpson took to her Instagram to address her haters while also revealing that she has been sober the last five years.

"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply," she wrote alongside herself in her music studio, singing. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."

She continued, "I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."

Last week, Simpson teamed up with Pottery Barn for its latest advertisement in which she is seen showing off daughter Birdie’s room.

Although her comment section had people praising her child’s bedroom and her interior design skills, some fans were concerned with the singer’s well-being.

"Respectfully…she looks frail," one user wrote, while another wrote that it seemed like she had been slurring her speech.

Still, other users came to Simpson’s defense.

"It’s sad that all these comments are about her appearance. It’s none of anyone’s business. I wish people were kinder," a user wrote.

Back in March, the "With You" songstress opened up about her sobriety journey.

"When I stopped drinking, it was because I had stopped hearing the voice I really trusted, and I was lost without her," Simpson told Entrepreneur at the time.