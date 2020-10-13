Jessica Simpson shows off her 'quarantine date nights' look: 'No pants required'

Jessica Simpson has adapted her wardrobe for the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans a peek at what she wears for date night while stuck in quarantine.

In the photo, Simpson struck a sultry pose while donning a black top, some jewelry and zebra-print heels to match the char she sat on. It appears as though the star has no pants on in the photo.

"Pandemic date nights look a little different these days," she wrote in the caption. "No pants required."

Fans praised the star's stunning look in the comments.

"My lawwwwwddddd," wrote a follower. "Finally a positive to this pandemic!"

"Omg how do you look so amazing!" wrote another. "You go girl!"

"What the heck are you doing to look so freakin fantastic?" echoed a third.

Yet another fan added: "So gorgeous."

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer is no stranger to strutting her stuff on social media.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself doing some poolside yoga at sunset. For the photo, she wore dark athleisure wear.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," she wrote in the caption.

"Gorgeous mama!!!" gushed a fan in the comment section.

"You look so good! So healthy," said another.

A third wrote: "She looks amazingggg ... I wanna look like that by next year. My baby weight has got to gooo."