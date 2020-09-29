Jessica Simpson flaunts fit physique as she does yoga poolside: ‘Warrior mindset’

Jessica Simpson is crushing her power poses.

The singer-actress took to social media on Monday to not only show off her yoga moves, but also her new athleisure-inspired #WarriorWomen line from the Jessica Simpson collection.

″Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨″ the “Dukes of Hazzard” star captioned the post, in which the mom of three is seen extending her arms while donning black leopard-print leggings and a snug black sports bra. Simpson opted to have her blonde locks pulled up into a loose bun fastened with a black and white scrunchie.

Simpson held her pose in front of a calming infinity-edge swimming pool with a gorgeous sunset backdrop.

″GORGEOUS 💥💥💥″ "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards said in the comment section, while Simpson's stylist Nicole Chavez added, ″This is making me want to work out 💪🏼″

Simpson, 40, has been loud and proud about the weight loss goals she has been hitting since becoming pregnant with her now 18-month-old daughter Birdie Mae. The “In This Skin” songstress revealed that six months after welcoming Birdie, she had lost 100 lbs.

The "Open Book" scriber also shares daughter Maxi Drew, 8, and son Ace Knute, 7, with husband and former NFL star Eric Johnson, 40, and told People magazine that she keeps in shape largely due to the fact she chases her kids around “all day every day.”

“I also have the most active husband ever,” she said. “If you marry an athlete, you got to stay on your feet.”