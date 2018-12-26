Jessica Simpson jokes she's heartbroken over 5-year-old son's 'short' haircut

Jessica Simpson’s son, Ace Knute Johnson, recently got a sharp new haircut, which his famous mama lamented in a new sweet post.



Fans of the pregnant entrepreneur know that her 5-year-old fella has had a long head of hair for some time now. However, according to her, he was ready for a big change.



“He really wanted short hair,” she captioned a new black-and-white photo of Ace’s new look. “It broke my heart a little, but we did it!! My little man.”

Based on Simpson’s photos, it appears as though this haircut went down mid-December. Ace still had his long locks on Dec. 9, he had the new ‘do by Christmas Eve.



“Church ready,” his mother captioned them, as well as his sister Maxwell and their dad, Eric Johnson all bundled up before heading.

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Matching Sparkling Outfits to Christmas Party -- Pics!



Simpson gave fans another look at his new clean-up from Christmas morning, when he and Maxwell played with some new puppies while still in their pajamas!



“Santa’s Nice List! Merry Christmas,” Simpson captioned the photo.

Norman Reedus Posts First Photo of His and Diane Kruger's Newborn Daughter

Simpson revealed in September that she and Johnson are expecting their third child together.

Since she has found some playful ways to showcase her bump, like their matching costumes referencing the classic film "Twins" for Halloween.

Queen Elizabeth Gives Shout-Out to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby in Christmas Broadcast

Also, prior to Christmas, she and her husband posed for a holiday photo in which she dressed up as Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer! In the photo, she and her hubby both lovingly have their hands on her growing tummy.