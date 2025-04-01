Jessica Biel almost hit her brother with parents' car on the set of '7th Heaven'

Jessica Biel nearly hit her brother while attempting to drive her parents' car on the set of "7th Heaven."

Biel recalled the memory when she joined her TV sitcom cast for their podcast, "Catching Up with the Camdens." The show is hosted by Biel's "7th Heaven" siblings – Beverly Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman.

The group was chatting about their favorite memories from filming when Biel was prompted to talk about the time she crashed her parents' car.

"Honestly, I was just waiting," Biel said, while laughing. "I was going to say, ‘Oh, yeah. The camaraderie between us all and how we just had such a nice warm place to go to work as kids.’ No. All right, you can hear the real dirt about what happened."

"I popped the clutch in my parents' Subaru when I had my learner's permit, not my real license," Biel recalled. "And I flew backwards and reversed into Mackenzie's school trailer and busted it off its supports. Broke the computer."

"The computer got smashed, my parents’ car got smashed, and I almost hit my brother."

"I just remember you came screaming into the studio, because we were shooting, and you were just so shook up," Mitchell remembered. "And I was like, ‘What happened?'"

The actress, who starred as Lucy in the sitcom, noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

"Let's not pretend that we all haven't had really terrible driving mishaps," Rosman, who portrayed Ruthie, added.

Biel starred in "7th Heaven" as Mary Camden for five seasons. The show ran from 1996 until 2007 for a total of 11 seasons.

The now-43-year-old actress went on to star in films such as "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "The Illusionist," "Next" and "Total Recall." She said what she learned during her time on "7th Heaven" set her up for success as an actress.

"What I remember more than anything is this was live training on how to be an actor and how to work with the camera, how to deal with lighting," she told her former co-stars.

"It was such a warm, loving environment that I think I really had that opportunity to mess up," Biel continued. "Maybe let's do it this way next time, or whatever the advice was. But I was never meant to feel stupid or like I didn't know what I was doing. It was super duper supportive."

