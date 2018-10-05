'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino speaks out following 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is speaking out after he was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for violating tax laws.

"We are very happy to put this behind us," the reality star captioned a series of photos featuring his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, and his "Jersey Shore" co-stars on Instagram hours after his sentencing.

He added: "Thank you So much for all the Love & Support."

In January, Sorrentino, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. In addition to his prison sentence, he must also complete 500 hours of community service and “was given $123,913 in restitution already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days,” People reported.

Sorrentino’s attorneys argued that the reality television personality should receive probation after pleading guilty.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced on Friday. He was sentenced to two years in prison for tax fraud. Marc Sorrentino was arrested along with his brother in 2014. He also pleaded guilty in January.

The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.