‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino sentenced to 8 months for tax law violations

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for violating tax laws.

Sorrentino, 36, pleaded guilty in January to one count of tax evasion. The reality television star must also complete 500 hours of community service and “was given $123,913 in restitution already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days,” People reported.

Sorrentino’s attorneys argued that the reality television personality should receive probation after pleading guilty. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, was also sentenced on Friday. He was sentenced to two years in prison for tax fraud. Marc Sorrentino was arrested along with his brother in 2014. He also pleaded guilty in January. The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino showed up at New Jersey federal court on Friday with his fiancée Lauren Pesce. His “Jersey Shore” co-stars were also there in a show of support. Videos on social media showed the reality television stars hugging Sorrentino as he walked into the courthouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.